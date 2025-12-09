Suspect in light rail stabbing previously cited for having knife

CHARLOTTE — A Honduras man accused of stabbing someone Friday night was cited while having a knife on the Charlotte light rail a couple months ago.

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno and Hunter Sáenz confirmed that Oscar Solorzano was cited on Oct. 8 for having a knife at McCullough Station in University City.

The timing of that is interesting.

Bruno reported that the Charlotte Area Transit System banned Solorzano from the transit system in October. We are still asking for specifics of what exactly he did to get banned.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Bruno that Solorzano was only issued a citation because there wasn’t enough criminal behavior or activity to warrant an arrest.

The citation doesn’t go into detail. It only states that he was in possession of a large red knife, which matches the description of the weapon used in Friday night’s attack on a train near the 25th Street Station.

Court documents show he missed his court appearance for that citation last month.

CATS and the company that is supposed to provide security for them have been tight lipped about the stabbing on Friday night.

The Charlotte City Council is now probing for more information. At Monday night’s meeting, Mayor Vi Lyles said the city has work to do with public safety.

Between Friday’s stabbing and the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska in August, many people are questioning their safety on the rail.

Also on Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a $3.4 million contract with a Texas-based public relations firm. One of its goals will be to improve the public’s perception of public transit in Charlotte.

The Department of Homeland Security said Solarzano was in the U.S. illegally after being deported twice.

Solarzano is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail. ICE issued a detainer.

The victim, Kenyon Dobie, in the stabbing is recovering.

VIDEO: Honduran suspect in light rail stabbing denied bond; ICE issues detainer