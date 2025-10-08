Coastal flood watches issued as rain and high tides threaten Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Heavy rain and gusty winds forecast to cause problems in the Carolinas this weekend as a Nor’easter develops off the coast.

Starting Friday, low pressure will start to form off the coast of South Carolina, bringing rain along the immediate coastline.

The storm will continue to strengthen as it slowly moves north through the weekend. Rain will continue along the coast of South Carolina and into North Carolina into Saturday and Sunday before the system finally pushes north towards New England.

While the storm will not be tropical in nature, it will bring heavy rainfall to eastern parts of the Carolinas. Most spots could see between 1 and 4 inches of rain. This rainfall is also concerning as it falls during the King Tides. There are Coastal Flood Watches in place for the Low Country of South Carolina, including for areas in and around Charleston. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in place in eastern North Carolina for the Outer Banks and surrounding communities.

Along with heavy rain and flooding concerns, very strong winds will be a problem too. Wind gusts this weekend will climb close to 30-40 mph along the coast, with areas in the Outer Banks forecast to see gusts closer to 50 mph. Coastal erosion will be a concern through the weekend because of this.

In the Charlotte metro area and into the mountains, the forecast stays mostly dry with the area of low pressure offshore. However, the pressure gradient means we will still see breezy conditions through at least the first half of the weekend. These winds will be out of the north, keeping the humidity and temperatures near to below normal.

