Cocktail bar that opened amid pandemic now closing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Upscale cocktail lounge 158 on Main is in its final days in Mooresville. The venue will close its doors at 158 Main St. on Oct. 1, according to an Instagram post.

“The years have been unforgettable and we are beyond grateful for your love and support,” the post reads.

158 on Main first opened during the pandemic. It gained a following for its craft cocktails, which rotate seasonally, as well as classic offerings and spiritless cocktails.

