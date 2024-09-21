Coffee company raising funds for firefighters

CHARLOTTE — Coffee lovers have a new way to support our local firefighters.

Fire Dept. Coffee, a veteran-owned company from Illinois, has created t-shirts and coffee labeled “Protecting Our Hive” to support the Charlotte Fire Department.

For each product sold, a portion of the sales will go to the Charlotte Reginal Fire Foundation.

So far, the effort has raised more than $4500.

CFD said the money will support programs for firefighters who are ill, mental health initiatives, and their canine program.

The effort will last through the end of September.

You can learn more here.

