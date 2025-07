Coffee pods sold in the Carolinas may be contaminated with ink.

New Mexico Pinnon Coffee issued a recall, which is for the brand’s dark pinon single serve 10-count coffee pods.

The problem is with the clear coat seal on the lids, which wasn’t applied consistently and can run when in Keurig machines.

