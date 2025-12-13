Cold weather prompts action in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County and City of Charlotte are activating extreme weather protocols due to the forecast of winter weather and extreme cold.

Additional capacity will be provided at homeless shelters and street outreach teams to encourage individuals to seek shelter and provide winter weather supplies to those who decline shelter.

Transportation will be provided by CATS buses to Roof Above and The Salvation Army free of charge Sunday through Monday.

