FORECAST: Arctic air moves in before weekend’s end

FORECAST:

Today is the weekend pick!

It’s chilly to start with temperatures below freezing, but we warm nicely into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon with lots of sun.

An Arctic cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight and bring big changes with it.

Some light northwest snow is possible early tomorrow in the mountains; otherwise, the bitter cold will be our biggest concern.

Temperatures drop throughout the day on Sunday from the upper 40s early in the morning down to the teens by Monday morning.

Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will make it colder, too. Wind chill values in the mountains will be below 0 at times, with wind chills in the single digits to teens for the rest of our area.

Fortunately, this chill is isolated to Sunday and Monday!

By midweek next week, we will see temperatures rebound back near to above average with no big rain chances in sight.

