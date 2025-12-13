FORECAST: Arctic air moves in before weekend’s end

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Today is the weekend pick!
- It’s chilly to start with temperatures below freezing, but we warm nicely into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon with lots of sun.
- An Arctic cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight and bring big changes with it.
- Some light northwest snow is possible early tomorrow in the mountains; otherwise, the bitter cold will be our biggest concern.
- Temperatures drop throughout the day on Sunday from the upper 40s early in the morning down to the teens by Monday morning.
- Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will make it colder, too. Wind chill values in the mountains will be below 0 at times, with wind chills in the single digits to teens for the rest of our area.
- Fortunately, this chill is isolated to Sunday and Monday!
- By midweek next week, we will see temperatures rebound back near to above average with no big rain chances in sight.
