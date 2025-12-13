Forecasts

FORECAST: Arctic air moves in before weekend’s end

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Today is the weekend pick!
  • It’s chilly to start with temperatures below freezing, but we warm nicely into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon with lots of sun.
  • An Arctic cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight and bring big changes with it.
  • Some light northwest snow is possible early tomorrow in the mountains; otherwise, the bitter cold will be our biggest concern.
  • Temperatures drop throughout the day on Sunday from the upper 40s early in the morning down to the teens by Monday morning.
  • Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will make it colder, too. Wind chill values in the mountains will be below 0 at times, with wind chills in the single digits to teens for the rest of our area.
  • Fortunately, this chill is isolated to Sunday and Monday!
  • By midweek next week, we will see temperatures rebound back near to above average with no big rain chances in sight.

