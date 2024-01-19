Local

Collision involving downed powerlines shuts down major road in east Charotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A collision involving downed powerlines has caused a major road to be shut down in east Charlotte, according to reports from the Charlotte Fire Department.

The accident is affecting all outbound lanes on East Independence Boulevard between Charlottetowne Avenue and Briar Creek Road.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom observed several vehicles using the middle lane to get around the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

Caution is urged around emergency vehicles.

