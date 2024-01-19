Collision involving downed powerlines shuts down major road in east Charotte

CHARLOTTE — A collision involving downed powerlines has caused a major road to be shut down in east Charlotte, according to reports from the Charlotte Fire Department.

The accident is affecting all outbound lanes on East Independence Boulevard between Charlottetowne Avenue and Briar Creek Road.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: All Independence Bv. outbound lanes between Charlottetowne Ave and Briar Creek Rd are closed due to downed powerlines. Find an alternate route. Significant delays in the area and please use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/HBa8ZPQHhH — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 19, 2024

Chopper 9 Skyzoom observed several vehicles using the middle lane to get around the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

Caution is urged around emergency vehicles.

