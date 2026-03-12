Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Early screening can save lives

CHARLOTTE — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Atrium Health experts are sounding the alarm.

Colorectal cancer has become the No. 1 killer for Americans under 50 but doctors say there are ways to lower your risk and even catch the cancer early by paying attention to any unusual changes and getting screened.

“The unique thing about colon cancer is that, in most patients, there’s a precancerous phase where there’s an identifiable precancerous lesion in the colon that can be removed,” said Dr. Bradley Davis, chief of Colorectal Surgery, Atrium Health. “The recommendation is that adults over 45 with no risk factors should consider screening for colon cancer”

Atrium Health is offering a free health risk assessment tool online so you can learn if you are at risk of colorectal cancer and should consider an early screening.

