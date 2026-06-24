Commercial break-ins on the rise in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple commercial break-ins that have recently occurred in the Harrisburg, Concord, and Kannapolis areas.

In these incidents, suspects have forced entry by breaking glass doors and windows before targeting cash registers and easily accessible cash inside businesses, the sheriff said.

Business owners and managers are encouraged to take preventative steps to help reduce the risk of becoming a target:

Remove cash from registers at closing and secure it in a safe

Leave cash drawers open and empty when possible

Ensure surveillance cameras are functioning properly

Verify alarm systems are activated after business hours

Maintain adequate exterior lighting around your business

Report suspicious activity immediately

The sheriff also encourages businesses to review their security measures and remain vigilant during overnight hours.

The sheriff’s news release did not specify where these break-ins happened.

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