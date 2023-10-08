Commission approves $1.9 billion for local governments throughout North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. — The Local Government Commission approved nearly $2 billion in funding for municipalities in North Carolina during a meeting in early October.

The largest project funding request came from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. They asked for $750 million in revenue bonds to increase affordable housing, and the request was approved.

Three requests totaling $235 million from the City of Charlotte were approved:

$235 million in general obligation bonds $100 million in certificate of participation refunding $200 million short-term note for streets and neighborhood improvement projects

The LGC also approved $1 million for downtown parking improvements in Avery County and $500,000 in Cleveland County to purchase land in downtown Boiling Springs.

