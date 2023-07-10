Saving South End: City, county leaders debate funding for historic area

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is expected Monday to approve money to help preserve one of Charlotte’s historically Black neighborhoods.

The city wants to spend millions of dollars to create more affordable housing in the Brookhill Village neighborhood located in Charlotte’s South End area. The group behind the proposal has already knocked down dozens of units because they were in such bad shape.

Now, the city is expected to pledge $3.5 million to renovate the last 100 standing units.

The historic community has provided affordable housing since it was built in 1949.

If approved, the money would cover new roofing, air conditioning units, and new windows. It would also help cover real estate taxes, the remaining cost of demolition, and support subsidies to keep rent low.

Last month, neighbors told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura the work is desperately needed because they can’t afford to go anywhere else.

“Whatever you’re paying now will be doubled or three times more than that,” George Butler said.

“The structures were just weak and old and rotted, there’s been so much weathering,” Deidre White said.

The company developing the property also requested another $3.5 million from Mecklenburg County. If all $7 million is approved, a third-party nonprofit would manage the housing.

