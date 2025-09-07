Commissioner speaks out about new technology coming to DMV

CHARLOTTE — We’re learning more details about plans to streamline the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

DMV Commissioner Paul Tine spoke about new technology coming to the department.

The upgrades will allow people to see more accurate wait times and ultimately shorten what could be an hours long errand into about 30 minutes.

Part of that includes hiring more workers. Tine said he’s working to fill all DMV vacancies within a month.

“We already have some of those people that are out in the filed and learning how to make transactions and help out those offices,” said Tine. “If the legislature gives us a resource, we’re going to maximize it and implement it immediately.”

The DMV commissioner is also asking for a little patience, saying he’s confident the department is making progress and will continue to do so.

WATCH: NCDMV initiates technology overhaul to combat long lines

©2025 Cox Media Group