Catawba County school district merger faces opposition

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — There is new opposition to the proposed school district merger plan in Catawba County.

Commissioners will vote next month on whether to combine Catawba, Hickory, and Newton-Conover schools into one district.

Some pastors in the Hickory area say they plan on attending that meeting to voice their concerns.

There are signs, including some that oppose combining the three districts, across Hickory.

Catawba County leaders say they are concerned about the growth in the Catawba County School District.

Because of that, there are mobile class units at three elementary schools, including St. Stephen’s Elementary.

However, Catawba County leaders say student enrollment declines in Hickory and Newton-Conover Schools have led to an underutilization in the schools.

Leaders say one of the challenges they’re facing is providing equal funding under the law for students in all three districts.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with Morning Star Baptist Church Pastor David Roberts, who said he is concerned about underprivileged children in the area caught up in the proposed merger.

“All they need is to be able to merge all three, so they can get this money to build these new schools out that way,” Roberts said. “That’s not what education is about. Every child is important. Every child needs to feel like you’re welcome. You’re wanted, and we want you here.”

Channel 9 received a letter on Wednesday morning that was sent by Catawba County Schools to thousands of parents Tuesday night.

Faherty is reviewing the letter and will have the latest, including parents’ reactions, at 5 p.m. on Channel 9.

A date has been set for a vote in Catawba County to combine Hickory, Newton-Conover, and Catawba school districts into one.

Commissioners said it will help with budget shortages.

Some parents have expressed concerns about students shifting schools.

They will hold a public hearing on April 20 and vote immediately after.

The North Carolina Board of Education must also approve the merger.

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