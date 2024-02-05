Committee discusses proposed $585 million schools bond referendum in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Committee members with the Lancaster County School Board discussed on Friday a proposed $585 million bond referendum.

“The idea for this bond is to make sure we’re providing an environment that helps all of our students succeed academically,” said Melvin Stroble, the sub-committee chairman.

Proposed Lancaster County Schools bond impacts to taxpayers

Lancaster County school leaders tackle bus woes with Indian Land’s growth

