Communities pitching in to control algae at Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Officials are hoping you may not have to worry about toxic blue-green algae in Lake Norman this summer with the help of a four-year treatment plan.

The algae, called lyngbya, can clog water intakes, cause foul smells, and irritate the skin.

Catawba County is being asked to pay about $96,000 over four years to stop the algae, according to the Hickory Daily Record. Each county that borders the lake is being asked to help pay for it. Last year, county commissioners agreed to pay $10,000 to control the spread of lyngbya in Lake Norman.

The Lake Norman Marine Commission plans to use the money to treat the water and stop the spread of the blooms.

