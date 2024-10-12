Community comes together to provide health screenings for black men

CHARLOTTE — The average life expectancy for black men is 68 years old. That is compared to around 74 for men of other ethnic backgrounds.

“When you think about the various black men that have died recently from prostate cancer, that should not be happening, because it can be prevented,” said Duane Reid for Health Equity.

On Saturday, Black Men Wellness Day, an event aimed at getting vital health information to underserved communities, was held in the Queen City.

Organizers of the event said the gap in life expectancy is due to several issues: mistrust of healthcare companies, hurdles in getting health care, and internalized fear among black men about getting regular checks by doctors.

“If you have the awareness or the information to know what’s in your family history or what you’re susceptible for, it allows you to go to your healthcare provider and be empowered and take control of your health,” Reid went on to say.

Channel 9′s Damany Lewis emceed the event, which offered a variety of biometric health screens, which included blood pressure, glucose, BMI, and peripheral artery disease.

