Community efforts in York County to keep residents warm during winter

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Police and nonprofits in York County are creating space to ensure no one gets stuck in the cold during the winter weather.

Officials are taking the cold snap seriously and they’re wasting no time by preparing to get people off the streets and out of the cold.

“I’ve worked (incidents) in the past where people have frozen to death in abandoned houses,” said Lt. Dale Edwards, with the York Police Department Community Services.

Edwards has responded to weather-related tragedies in the past and this week, he’s working to prevent them.

“It’s getting cold out here, 30 minutes and you can get frostbite in the cold,” Edwards said.

Last week, he helped York Police open up a shelter in its lobby to get people out of the cold.

They also help those who may lose power in the coming storm.

“We’ve had three different people: One couple the first night and one the next night,” Edwards said. “They stayed in there, stayed warm.”

Edwards said they are pulling together as a community to face what could be a difficult storm.

“We are looking out for the people. That’s our job. That’s what we’re here for,” Edwards said.

The York Police lobby can hold about 15 people, so the department is prepared to work with area churches and other nonprofits to open more warming centers if they are needed this weekend.

In Rock Hill, Nancy Foster with The Haven men’s shelter, which is also preparing to take in more people.

“So, we requested some extra cots from Red Cross to be prepared, and also generators just from the ice in case we get it,” said Foster, executive director at The Haven.

