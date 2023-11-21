Community to gather one year following disappearance of Madalina Cojocari

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Tuesday marks one year since 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen in public. The Cornelius community will be hosting a gathering tonight in order to pray for her safe return.

A year later, the question “Where is Madalina Cojocari?” still echoes throughout the community.

Cojocari was last seen walking off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, last saw her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23, but didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15.

Since then, her mother and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child.

Diana Cojocari remains in jail with a bond set at $250,000. Christopher Palmiter was released on bond in Aug.

Search warrants obtained by Channel 9 revealed a recorded jail call between Diana and her mother. During the call, the women discuss a bag with money, withdrawing cash, and a “theory that Chris gave the girl away for money.”

Documents also revealed investigators collected several phones and searched Diana Cojocari’s home to look for any evidence of violence.

The Cornelius Police Department said they are still holding out hope that Madalina Cojocari will return home safely.

The community gathering will be held at the Cornelius Town Hall due to the possibility of severe weather.

Channel 9 will provide updates on the case as they unfold.

