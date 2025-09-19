Community to hold vigil for Iryna Zarutska, one month after light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — A candlelight vigil will be held Monday at 8 p.m. at the East/West Boulevard station in South End to honor Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was fatally stabbed last month on Charlotte’s light rail.

The vigil, organized by the Mecklenburg County Republican Party and West Charlotte Ministries, marks 30 days since Zarutska’s death.

Iryna Zarutska candlelight vigil

The event aims to bring together community members to remember Zarutska and to raise awareness about the issues surrounding her death. The organizers hope to foster a sense of unity and support for the refugee community in Charlotte.

The vigil will include songs from Ukrainian-American singer Tatyana Thulien and prayers from local clergy, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported. West Boulevard Ministry donated candles, he added. Parking will be available at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., and early arrival is encouraged.

Her accused killer, DeCarlos Brown Jr., was charged with first-degree murder.

