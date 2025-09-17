House committee to hold hearing on Charlotte crime following light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — The House Judiciary Committee will hold a field hearing on Sept. 29 in Charlotte as a light rail stabbing gained national attention.

The focus is set to be on violent crime in Charlotte. There’s no word yet on who will testify before the committee.

>>CLICK HERE for complete coverage of the light rail stabbing

Decarlos Brown stabbed Iryna Zarutska to death on Aug. 22 on the light rail in South End.

The Charlotte Area Transit System released video of the deadly attack two weeks later.

The video went viral across the country and caught the attention of President Donald Trump and national law enforcement agencies.

A grand jury has indicted Brown on a murder charge in addition to a federal charge of causing death on a mass transportation system.

Brown could spend life in prison or get the death penalty if he is convicted.