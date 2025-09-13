Community hosts benefit concert to help rebuild winery after fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A benefit concert was held Saturday to help rebuild a local winery that was destroyed in a massive fire.

The Woodmill Winery has been a community gathering point for 19 years. The concert was planned before the fire and the owner, Larry Cagle, told Channel 9 he thought about cancelling the event. When residents asked him what they could do to help, he decided to proceed with the concert and use it as a fundraiser to help with the rebuild.

“It’s a community gathering point and that’s what we built it for. We didn’t know how to get everyone’s attention. We have accidently gotten everyone’s attention,” said Cagle. “I never would have guessed that anything like this would happen. The outpouring from the community has been almost overwhelming.”

While the winery was destroyed, other buildings and their vines were untouched, which is why they were able to hold the concert. Cagle is hoping to reopen sometime next summer.

