Community hosts event to celebrate Rock Hill park improvements

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Armory Park Celebration
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department hosted a community event on Sunday to celebrate improvements to Armory Park.

The event took place at Armory Park and was free and open to the public. Attendees were able to enjoy games, activities and refreshments during the celebration.

Officials from the South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and the National Park Service spoke at the event.

