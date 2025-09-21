Community hosts event to celebrate Rock Hill park improvements

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department hosted a community event on Sunday to celebrate improvements to Armory Park.

The event took place at Armory Park and was free and open to the public. Attendees were able to enjoy games, activities and refreshments during the celebration.

Officials from the South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and the National Park Service spoke at the event.

WATCH: Rock Hill Schools’ new superintendent prioritizes teacher support and community

Rock Hill Schools’ new superintendent prioritizes teacher support and community

©2025 Cox Media Group