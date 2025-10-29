Sheriff says reopening juvenile detention center is unrealistic

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said the state’s request to reopen the juvenile detention center is unrealistic.

Jail North closed in 2022 due to budget reasons.

McFadden said his office would need to hire more than 96 detention officers and 25 support staff to reopen it.

Reopening Jail North could compromise efforts to strengthen staffing levels at the Uptown jail, the sheriff said.

