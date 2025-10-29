Local

Sheriff says reopening juvenile detention center is unrealistic

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Mecklenburg County Jail North, the Juvenile Detention Center
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said the state’s request to reopen the juvenile detention center is unrealistic.

Jail North closed in 2022 due to budget reasons.

McFadden said his office would need to hire more than 96 detention officers and 25 support staff to reopen it.

Reopening Jail North could compromise efforts to strengthen staffing levels at the Uptown jail, the sheriff said.

