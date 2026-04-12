Community raising money for young children who lost parents in crash

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina family is thanking their community for stepping up to help two young children who lost their parents.

Harry and Whitney Spruill, from Ashe County, were killed in a crash with a grain truck earlier this month.

They left behind two kids, including a sixth-month-old who had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after the crash.

Organizers say this GoFundMe for the children has raised more then $80,000.

WATCH: Deadly crash shuts down I-85 southbound at Concord Mills

Deadly crash shuts down I-85 southbound at Concord Mills

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