Community rallies to support workers after fire devastates Blowing Rock restaurant

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Customers of a beloved Blowing Rock restaurant are starting a fundraiser to help the dozens of workers left without a job.

The fire that destroyed Bistro Roca and Antler Bar broke out during last weekend’s ice storm.

The building was nearly 100 years old and, at one time, was a speakeasy.

Patron Jay Howard had been going to the restaurant for 40 years.

“This was a true neighborhood restaurant and bar,” Howard said. “Servers here knew when you came in what you wanted to eat and drink. It was truly a ‘Cheers’ bar of Blowing Rock.”

Blowing Rock Fire officials said it is using some photos and videos of the fire to pinpoint where the fire started. They said they don’t see anything suspicious.

Erin Wille was a manager. She is thankful for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and the community for raising more than 100,000 for the 75 employees impacted by the fire. She said the restaurant was like a second home for the workers.

“The chamber of commerce, the GoFundMe, that was created by one of our bar regulars,” Wille said. “It’s just amazing and all of us feel the love. I’ve never seen a community come together like this before.”

Wille said the owner plans on rebuilding.

Patron Dave Sturick visited the restaurant often and said he and his wife and friends were there for New Year’s.

“Had a lot of eccentric little things in it,” he said. “It was so much fun. And it’s gone. It’s a big loss for the area.”

The fire chief said earlier there was so much damage from the fire it may be difficult to pinpoint the cause. The fire remains under investigation.

