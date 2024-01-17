Community remembers fallen York County detective

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County is remembering a beloved sheriff’s detective who died in the line of duty.

In January of 2018, York County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Doty was killed during an ambush while responding to a domestic violence call.

Three other people were hurt but survived.

Today, Hobo’s restaurants in Fort Mill and Rock Hill are holding their sixth-annual Blue Out event on Wednesday.

They said they would donate 20% of the proceeds from the sales to Keystone Substance Abuse Services in honor of Doty.

VIDEO: Rock Hill nonprofit holds event in honor of fallen detective

Rock Hill nonprofit holds event in honor of fallen detective

















©2024 Cox Media Group