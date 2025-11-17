Community steps in to help dozens displaced after apartment fire in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — More than two dozen people are without a place to live after a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Monroe last Friday.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned that the community in Monroe is stepping in to help. Families told Esposito that the fire has had a major impact, including on children who live in the complex.

Flames could be seen on the roof of the Icemorlee Street Apartments after the blaze spread from a middle unit. The Monroe Fire Department says the fire was started by a 4-year-old child playing with a lighter.

Thankfully, everyone go out safe.

“If we had stayed in the apartment like 5-10 minutes, we would be hurt,” said Jasmine Wynn, who has lived in the apartments for 11 years.

Wynn says she was home with her 1-year-old daughter when the fire started. Pictures inside her apartment show that the roof has since collapsed, and she lost everything inside, including memories of another child who had passed away in 2021.

“Everything I had left of him, from dirty clothes so I could just have a scent, to the blanket, the crib he passed away in,” Wynn said.

Her father, Rodney, was at the scene on Monday and said he’s partnering with a church off Pfeiffer Street to collect donations for all six families impacted.

Selina Campbell with Union County Kids says she’s also trying to help. Her organization provides after-school tutoring at the complex.

“I reached out to our city council as well as the Union County Democratic Party, they adopted a family so I’m trying to get each families adopted and as much grassroots support as we can get,” said Campbell.

If you’d like to help these families, there are ways you can help.

People can drop off donations, including clothes for adults and kids, along with hygiene products, at Hebron City of Praise Missionary Baptist Church. That’s at 304 E. Pfeiffer Street.

Campbell is also accepting donations, and you can contact her at this link.

Jurenda Rushing and her two kids lost everything in the fire. You can help her family at this GoFundMe.

