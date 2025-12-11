KISS 95.1FM hosts 13-hour radiothon for Autism Strong Foundation

CHARLOTTE — Our partners at KISS 95.1FM are hosting a 13-hour radiothon Thursday morning to help families touched by autism.

The live “Secret Santa” radiothon will start at 6 a.m.

The special will benefit the Autism Strong Foundation, a local organization that provides support to families with children and adults that have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Last year, the station says it collectively raised over $30,000 for the cause. This year, KISS 95.1FM says it hopes to see that number increase.

Listeners can donate online through the radio station website or at the phone bank, which will be in the food court of SouthPark Mall.

To learn more about how your donations directly benefit families, visit the KISS 95.1FM website here.

