Community volunteers provide essentials for immigrant families in need

CHARLOTTE — Parent volunteers have transformed this south Charlotte home into a makeshift emergency resource center helping immigrant families in their community.

“When there is a need, we need to step up, and our community right now needs our help,” Whitney Blumenthal, a volunteer with South CLT Community Organization, told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

The effort began in November, when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported high absences during the Border Patrol operation targeting the Charlotte area.

“When we say that, we realized they weren’t leaving their homes and that would mean they weren’t getting what they needed to provide for their families,” the organization’s co-leader, Amanda Kupchella, said.

Volunteers say some immigrant parents have been scared to drive ever since, which means no way to get food, no way to get to work, and no safe way to bring their children to school. Neighbors are now pooling resources to fill the gap.

“We came together to make sure they had a place to get what they needed — food, essentials, hygiene products — and not have to leave their house," Kupchella said.

Volunteers spend hours each day packing and delivering bags of groceries, ensuring families have what they need.

“I’ve been driving three kids to school, taking community members to doctor’s appointments, delivering groceries, anything our neighbors need,” Blumenthal said.

In just two weeks, volunteers have made more than 600 deliveries and given over 70 rides across the Charlotte area.

“I think all of us can put ourselves in those shoes,” Kupchella said. “It’s really a matter of circumstance.”

Organizers say operations aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

“Somebody asked me last night how long this will go on,” Blumenthal said. “I didn’t even think about it — indefinitely. We’re here until the need isn’t there anymore."

The South CLT Community Organization is urging people to donate to the Charlotte International Rotary Club Foundation. The money benefits the families they serve.

