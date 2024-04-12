Community honors missing Madalina Cojocari on her 13th birthday

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Thursday marks a milestone birthday for a missing Cornelius girl.

Madalina Cojocari turns 13, and the town’s police department gathered to honor her for her 13th birthday.

Cornelius police put a birthday box in the lobby of the department for anyone to write Madalina a special birthday card. The department then read the cards.

Madalina was last seen publicly in November 2022 while getting off her school bus. She has never been found.

Her parents were charged for failing to report her missing.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, was expected to make a plea in February but she refused to show up to court. Madalina’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, is out on bond.

