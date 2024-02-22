Mother of Madalina Cojocari could walk free from jail after arraignment

CHARLOTTE — The mother of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari will face a judge on Friday.

It’s been more than a year since Madalina disappeared. Diana Cojocari has spent the last 14 months behind bars, charged with failure to report her missing child. Now, Channel 9 has learned she could soon walk free.

Diana Cojocari will be arraigned Friday, meaning the charge against her will be read and she’ll be asked how does she plea.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke with local high-profile defense attorney George Laughrun, who said it’d be smart for her to plead guilty to the crime knowing she’s served nearly the maximum amount of jail time already. That could mean she’d walk out of jail.

“It’s a Lifetime movie,” Laughrun said. “You couldn’t make up these facts.”

The longtime criminal defense attorney said the plot will thicken on Friday. He said a guilty plea could actually fall in her favor.

READ MORE:

“It’s great legal work if she wants to get out and go home or say ‘I want to put Charlotte in my rear view,’” he said.

Under the state’s structured sentencing guidelines, Laughrun said the judge would have to sentence Cojocari to probation because of the low-level felony and her lack of a criminal history.

Cojocari, who was arrested on Dec. 17, 2022, has 14 months of time served. So if the judge sentences her to anything less than that amount of time, Cojocari could say she wants to withdraw her consent to probation, activating the suspended sentence and thus using her time served. That could mean she gets out of jail with no restrictions.

Diana Cojocari The mother of a missing 12-year-old girl is now accused of having drugs in the Mecklenburg County jail, according to jail records. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

“There’d be nothing keeping her here,” Laughrun said.

“And that’s what you’d place your poker chips on?” Sáenz asked.

“I’d push it all into the middle of the table,” Laughrun said.

There are technically other scenarios that could put her on electronic monitoring or in jail for another few months, but Laughrun says those seem unlikely. Those are:

Cojocari could choose to take probation and then could be placed on electronic monitoring, confined to the area.

Or, if the judge finds aggravating factors and goes with the maximum 19-month penalty, she could be told to finish a couple more months behind bars, after which she’d be free.

It’s unclear where she would go if she gets out of jail without restrictions, but we do know she shared a home with her husband, Christopher Palmiter, in Cornelius. He’s also charged and is currently living there while out on bond.

We also know Cojocari is from Moldova and has family there. Without restrictions, she could very well fly back.

Madalina Cojocari, who was 11 at the time she disappeared, has yet to be found.

>> On Friday, we’ll have multiple crews inside and outside the courtroom for Diana’s arraignment. Our live coverage will start on Eyewitness News at noon.

(WATCH BELOW: Community prays for Madalina Cojocari one year after she vanished)

Community prays for Madalina Cojocari one year after she vanished

©2024 Cox Media Group