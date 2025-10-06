Company eyes Charlotte area for $170M+ investment

CHARLOTTE — A major economic development project, known as Project Surge, is under consideration at Trivium Corporate Center in the Charlotte region, with a joint meeting scheduled for Oct. 15 to discuss incentives and agreements.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners, Hickory City Council, and Trivium Corporate Center Inc. are collaborating on Project Surge, which involves an investment ranging from $170 million to $267.9 million. The project is expected to create at least 132 jobs at the Trivium Corporate Center site.

