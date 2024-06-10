Company to lay off 224 more workers here

CONCORD, N.C. — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is making another move here that will reduce its presence and workforce in the Charlotte area.

The toolmaker recently disclosed to state and local officials that it will close its Kannapolis Distribution Center at 1000 Stanley Drive by next year, laying off about 224 workers.

The company said the closure is expected to occur in five phases starting on Aug. 5 this year and ending on Oct. 10, 2025, according to its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification received by the N.C. Department of Commerce on June 7.

