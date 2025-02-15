Company seen on Shark Tank to relocate to Charlotte, invest $3.5M

CHARLOTTE — A new company is relocating its headquarters to southwest Charlotte from Massachusetts.

DetraPel plans to establish its headquarters and advanced manufacturing operations in southwest Charlotte.

The clean tech advanced materials company plans to invest $3.5 million and bring more than 30 good-paying jobs to the Queen City.

If the company sounds familiar it may be because you’ve seen it on TV before.

In 2018, it was featured on Shark Tank. Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner invested in it.

