Google reveals plans for massive Rowan County complex

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Google’s plans for a massive Rowan County logistics complex are taking shape.

The Charlotte Business Journal reported April 23 that the Mountain View, California-based tech giant had signed a lease for the entire 729,872-square-foot building in Overlook 85 Industrial Park.

It has an 88-month lease term with two five-year renewal options for the building at 1894 Old Beatty Ford Road.

Google’s use of the space at the time of initial reporting was unclear. The city of Kannapolis disclosed on April 28 that it will use the industrial space for warehousing and logistics for its supply chain. It will not be a data center.

Logistics company DHL is actively hiring at the site, its website shows. The salaries range from $55,000 per year up to $150,000 per year. Kannapolis does not have specific numbers yet regarding how many jobs the new Google location will create.

“Google’s investment is evidence of the competitiveness of Kannapolis and the region,” according to Irene Wong, economic and community development director for the city of Kannapolis. “Our commitment to building a stable and diverse economic base is paying off.”

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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