‘Complete shock’: Mother demands juvenile justice reform after son fatally shot in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A mother is still grappling with the death of her son after he was shot and killed in north Charlotte earlier this year.

The victim’s mother said her son was chatting on social media with who he thought was a girl. In actuality, he was speaking with two boys who set him up to be robbed and killed.

“Complete shock, disbelief, and disappointment in the court system, specifically the juvenile system,” said Cassandre Casanova.

Cassandre told Channel 9 that her 17-year-old son, Cayden Morgan Casanova, was murdered in January by two teens, and five days ago, her grief was magnified.

“One of the young men who was arrested and being held for my son’s murder was released home to his family on an ankle monitor,” Cassandre explained.

Cassandre said she left that court hearing with more questions than answers.

“The juvenile court system just continues to allow these juveniles who commit crimes to get a slap on the wrist,” she expressed. “My son doesn’t get that grace. He doesn’t get to come back home to his family.”

Cayden was a junior at Hickory Ridge High School. He is remembered as a teen of many talents, countless dreams, and a future filled with endless possibilities.

“These are letters from colleges, universities, and football. Everyone who had an interest in my son,” Cassandre said. “What possibilities there would’ve been ... and now there are no more.”

However, Cassandre said her fight for justice won’t end with her son’s case.

“I want to see reform. I want to see change. This cannot continue to happen,” Cassandre elaborated.

Channel 9 reached out to the District Attorney’s office about this case. Since juveniles are involved, they said they are not allowed to comment or share any information.

