Concerns arise after introduction of new COVID vaccination order

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia pharmacist said request for COVID vaccinations have now increased after Governor Josh Stein required insurance coverage in the state.

People have said their trust in the new federal vaccine panel is down.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with people who said they are not just worried about themselves. They worry about others who may get sick from them if access to vaccines becomes limited.

Jim Nicholson, who was prepared to get both the flu and COVID shots, said he doesn’t want to take any chances. He’s 75-years-old.

“I’m lucky to be alive at this age,” said Nicholson.

An order penned a week ago from Governor Josh Stein allows people over 18 to get the COVID vaccination without a prescription, if they have at least one high-risk condition.

Co-owner of Medical Center Pharmacy Don Thrower said requests have skyrocketed since then

“Probably 100%. At least 100%,” Thrower said. “Just this morning we have done about 30.”

Thrower fears the CDC’s recent changes to immunization recommendations may cause fewer people to get the shot and worries COVID cases could surge again. The chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices challenged critics to be open.

“I suggest you should only trust scientists who are willing to debate other scientists with different views,” said CDC Chairman Dr. Martin Kulldorf.

Melanie Fraley said it’s not about the debates for her. It’s about the studies.

“I lean towards vaccinations,” said Fraley. “I lean towards the science.”

Fraley said she worries national health will suffer with relaxed mandates.

“My fear is we are going to have more prevalence of diseases that have been irradicated in the past,” said Fraley.

She said her biggest concern is that relaxed mandates can easily spread diseases to someone else. Fraley said she has a lot of interaction with older, more vulnerable people.

