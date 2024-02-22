Concord to host pop-up health event for food service workers on Monday

CONCORD, N.C. — Cabarrus County food service workers will have a chance to receive free health care on Monday.

The event is part of an effort to help lower-income, uninsured, and underinsured workers in an industry where many struggle to afford even the most basic healthcare plans.

On Monday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the community free clinic in Concord, food-service workers will be treated at the event known as Pop Up Doc.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the clinic at 704-782-0650.

The hospitality industry and food service positions make up one out of every six low-wage, uninsured workers in North Carolina.

There will be many services provided at Monday’s event, including checkups with primary care providers, behavioral health screenings, lab testing, and ‘lifestyle medicine’ meetings to improve health by focusing on nutritional eating, exercise, lowering stress, fixing sleep, tobacco use, and more.

To find a free or charitable clinic near you, click here.

