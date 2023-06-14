New service at east Charlotte apartments increases access to health care

CHARLOTTE — Families living in affordable housing in east Charlotte now have better access to health care.

Atrium Health recently opened a virtual clinic at the Peppertree Apartments. The hospital system operates five community virtual clinics in our area, but this is the first time they’ve done this at an apartment complex.

The goal: To increase access to health care.

“If we do have a patient that just happens to walk in and says ‘hey I need help,’ there is a number you just call, you call that and she can be there in about 15 minutes,” said Dr. Patty Grinton, the medical director of community-based virtual clinics at Atrium.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Gina Esposito shares how it works.

Atrium is exploring other sites for the future. Click here for how you can make an appointment with a doctor.

To learn more about School & Community-Based Virtual Care, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Nonprofit expands mental health care to teens as need becomes more critical)

Nonprofit expands mental health care to teens as need becomes more critical





©2023 Cox Media Group