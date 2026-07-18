MEDIC responds to dozens of heat-related calls at Uptown concert

CHARLOTTE — It was a hot and busy Friday for first responders in Charlotte as they were called to Bank of America Stadium dozens of times to treat fans of an R&B concert for heat-related emergencies.

Thousands of fans flooded the Uptown stadium Friday for the first night of the “The R&B Tour,” featuring Usher and Chris Brown.

Mecklenburg County is also under a Code Orange air quality alert which experts explain makes it even more difficult to breathe for those with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

By the days end MEDIC said that they responded to 26 heat related calls with 20 of those calls being at the stadium.

We spoke with MEDIC Friday when they explained how they would be prepared for responses to the hot weather and how fans can prepare when heading out this weekend.

Fans were back out at Bank of America Stadium Saturday where as of 1 p.m. MEDIC said they had already responded to 11 more heat-related calls.

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