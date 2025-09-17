Concord makes HGTV’s ‘Most Charming Small Downtowns’ list

CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord has been recognized by HGTV as one of America’s most charming small downtowns.

City government shared the distinction in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Concord is the only town in North Carolina to make the list.

HGTV commends Concord’s "lively historic district that wows with small-town charm and a vibrant street art scene."

