Concord man arrested for attempted murder in roommate shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — A 60-year-old Concord man was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with a shooting that left his roommate hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

José Isabel Sanchez Martinez is now facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Jose Isabel Sanchez Martinez

Concord Police say they responded to the shooting along Crowell Drive just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard.

Investigators determined the two men were roommates and had been arguing before gunfire broke out.

The Concord Police Department’s SWAT Unit was activated to assist in the apprehension after investigators initially believed Martinez was armed and still inside the residence. However, he was later found and arrested without incident on Gibson Drive, near Brookwood Avenue.

The shooting took place in a residential area near Barber-Scotia College. Police confirmed that while the incident was in close proximity to the campus, the shooting was not related to the school.

Martinez is being held at the Cabarrus County Jail without bond.

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