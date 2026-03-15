Investigation underway following shooting near Barber-Scotia College

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

While the incident took place near Barber-Scotia College, the shooting didn’t have anything to do with the school.

Around 1:25 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at 22B Crowell Drive SW in Concord.

Police confirmed that one person was shot and taken to the hospital. Police also confirmed that they have someone in custody.

This has been a troubling situation for neighbors, who describe the community as quiet and peace-loving. They were disturbed by what looked like a standoff.

“Me and my dad tried to investigate it and there was some police pointing their guns at the house,” said Evelin Chelaayona, a neighbor. “And we didn’t know what was going on.”

The name of the suspect has not been released. The condition of the victim is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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