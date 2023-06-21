Concord racks up more recognition as a top place to live on new Livability.com list

CONCORD, N.C. — Add another feather in Concord’s cap for being recognized as a desirable place to live.

That city northeast of Charlotte, which was just featured onFortune magazine’s “50 Best Places to Live for Families,” has also landed among Livability.com’s “Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” The list highlights the best small to midsize cities with populations under 500,000 people and with a maximum median home value of $500,000.

Concord received 747 out of 1,000 possible points on its “LivScore.”

Keep reading here.

(WATCH BELOW: Iconic barn at Concord park gets new life after it was destroyed by fire)

Iconic barn at Concord park gets new life after it was destroyed by fire

©2023 Cox Media Group