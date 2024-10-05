Local

Condos at Charlotte Motor Speedway listed for sale

By Charlotte Business Journal

The First Turn condo building at Charlotte Motor Speedway opened in 1984 with 40 units. A 12-unit second phase called First Turn Tower opened in 1991.

CONCORD, N.C. — Two condos at Charlotte Motor Speedway have zoomed onto the market — just in time for the Bank of America Roval 400 race next weekend.

The Concord condos are listed for sale at $535,000 and $575,000, respectively. They are among 40 units in the First Turn Condos building, which overlooks the NASCAR race track.

Both units are about 1,100 square feet. Each includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

