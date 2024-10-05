Condos at Charlotte Motor Speedway listed for sale

CONCORD, N.C. — Two condos at Charlotte Motor Speedway have zoomed onto the market — just in time for the Bank of America Roval 400 race next weekend.

The Concord condos are listed for sale at $535,000 and $575,000, respectively. They are among 40 units in the First Turn Condos building, which overlooks the NASCAR race track.

Both units are about 1,100 square feet. Each includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Package thief targets condos in Fourth Ward

Package thief targets condos in Fourth Ward





©2024 Cox Media Group