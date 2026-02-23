Conflicting info on Hyundai gas tank recall investigated by Action 9

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke continues his investigation into conflicting information involving a recall of expanding gas tanks.

It’s an issue Stoogenke has been investigating for about two years.

Hyundai emailed Stoogenke that there is a fix, but a driver says the company emailed her that there isn’t.

Stoogenke asked the automaker about it.

Hyundai now says they’ve “identified how this issue will be repaired, but the fix is not yet available” and that they’re still finalizing the official instructions.

Stoogenke will keep you posted.

