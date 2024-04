CHARLOTTE — A motorcyclist has died following a crash Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The collision occurred around 2:30 on the Interstate 85 ramp heading towards Interstate 485.

MEDIC said the victim died at the scene.

Channel 9 crews observed the motorcycle lying on its side in the grass.

It is unclear what led up to the accident.

VIDEO: Motorcyclist killed in wreck with CATS bus north Charlotte, CMPD said

Motorcyclist killed in wreck with CATS bus north Charlotte, CMPD said

©2024 Cox Media Group