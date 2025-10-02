Construction to begin on new pedestrian bridge over I-277 this weekend

CHARLOTTE — The city says it plans to start construction of the Interstate 277 rail trail pedestrian bridge this weekend.

Crews will close the left lanes in both directions on the John Belk Freeway near College Street starting Sunday at 9 a.m.

The nearly $18 million project will connect Uptown to the South End neighborhood and include a new bicycle and pedestrian connection over I-277 from the Charlotte Area Transit System Blue Line Brooklyn Village Station.

Lanes are scheduled to reopen by February of 2026.

VIDEO: Proposed Rail Trail pedestrian bridge gets new look, new timeline

Proposed Rail Trail pedestrian bridge gets new look, new timeline

©2025 Cox Media Group