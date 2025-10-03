Construction begins on I-85 and I-485 ramp widening in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Crews will begin the initial phases of widening the Interstate 85 and Interstate 485 ramps in west Charlotte Monday night, bringing relief to one of the most heavily congested interchanges in Charlotte.

They will have to close a lane every night on Interstate 85 southbound near Sam Wilson Road. This will continue through Oct. 24.

The entire project should be finished by fall 2028.

VIDEO: Contract for expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded to Lane Construction Corp.

